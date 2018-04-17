Marion Local presents ‘Footloose!’

MARION — More than 70 Marion Local High School students will take the stage as they present this year’s musical, “Footloose!,” April 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and April 29 at 2 p.m. in the school gym.

Tickets can be purchased online at marionlocal.org and at the door, based on availability. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for students.

The plot involves Ren and his mother, who move from Chicago to a small farming town. Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn’t prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, determined to exercise the control over the town’s youth that he cannot command in his own home. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid.

Ariel is played by senior Olivia Budde. Ren is played by senior Seth Pierron. Senior Jonathan Schmitz portrays the Rev. Shaw Moore; sophmore, Hope Ranly plays his wife, Vi. Ethel is played by senior Emily Meyer who is also the show’s student director. Junior Emma Brunswick plays Rusty.

Others in the cast and crew are Josh Applegate, Tyler Applegate, Reagan Anthony, , Aliyah Arling, Ashley Bergman, Erin Bergman, Kristen Bergman, Ethan Bertke, Isaac Bertke, Lucas Bertke, Aaron Broering, Alex Broering, Kelsey Broering, Tana Bruggeman, Allie Bruns, Riley Bruns, Cole Brunswick, Joshua Brunswick, Isaac Budde (technical director), Noah Budde, Amy Evers, Emily Evers, Tom Evers, Cameron Gagel, Melanie Gagel and Samantha Garmann.

Also Mackenzie Gross, Allison Heitkamp, Kayla Heitkamp, Nathan Heitkamp, Dean Hemmelgarn, Carson Holdheide, Kacey Holdheide, Devan Homan, Clarissa Hutchinson, Grace Knapke, Lauren Kramer, Natalie Kramer, Dylan Lause, Candice LaCovey, Libby Mescher, Trevor Meyer, Evan Moeller, Madison Moeller, Noah Moles, Trevor Muhlenkamp, Samantha Oury, Rachel Partington, Samantha Pierron, Hannah Ranly and Sidney Rindler.

Also Hanna Schmitz, Lauren Schmitz, Olivia Schulze, Cole Steinbrunner, Troy Stucke, Kalynn Swaja, Ryan Swaja, Jocelyn Tuente, Kendra Tuente, Natalie Ungruhn, Catie Wenning, Kara Wolters and Melissa Wyink.