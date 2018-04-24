Auxiliary elects officers

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary Post 355 elected officers during its April 9 meeting.

Cindy Plas will sernve as president; Sue Hoying, as secretary; Lynn Crowe, as treasurer; and Jeanne Boerger, as chaplain.

In other business, the auxiliary:

• Learned that dues will be raised this year. Member dues will increase to $25 from $20; junior member dues will increase from $4 to $8.

• Appointed Deb Albers, Cindy Plas and Natalie Mescher to an ad hoc committee concerning the Liberty Days parade.

• Voted to donate $100 to the school’s scholarship fund.

• Discussed the delegates to Buckeye Girls State for 2018: Emma Wilt, daughter of Jenny and Mark Wilt; Samantha Gaerke, daughter of Judie and Jason Gaerke; and alternate Madison Rose, daughter of Kelly and Madison Rose. Rose will attend as a delegate from Anna.