Elmwood opens community garden plots

NEW BREMEN — Residents of New Bremen and Minster who would like to garden but don’t have the opportunity at home can get out their trowels and watering cans.

Elmwood of New Bremen has opened 25 community garden plots, each measuring 25 feet by 25 feet. New Bremen and Minster residents can “rent” a plot for a $25 fee. People 75 and older and veterans of any age living within the New Bremen or Minster corporation limits can have the fee waived.

The plots are near the facility’s southwest parking lot at 711 S. Walnut St., New Bremen. Access to water is included.

The gardens will be open for planting following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Friday, April 27 at 2 p.m. All gardening must be completed by Nov. 1.

Gardeners will be asked to conform to Elmwood of New Bremen Community Garden rules and responsibilities.

For information, call Chad Henning at 419-977-2711 or email him at chenning@elmwoodcommunities.com.