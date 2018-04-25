Poultry parade, pageant seek entries

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days has announced that May 21 is the deadline to register to participate in the festival’s Grand Parade and May 30 is the deadline to register to compete in the Miss Chick pageant.

The Grand Parade will be at 11 a.m., June 9. Awards will be given for junior civic, senior civic, commercial, theme award, queen’s trophy, mayor’s trophy and chairman’s choice.

The Miss Chick pageant will be June 8-9. The competition is open to young women, 16 to 19, who are high school seniors in the class of 2018 in Darke, Miami, Mercer, Montgomery, Shelby, Auglaize, Preble, Jay, Randolph or Wayne counties. Those who apply by May 15 will pay a $5 fee. Those who apply after May 15 will pay a $10 entry fee.

Miss Chick will win a bouquet, a plaque, a crown and $1,000. The first runner-up will win a bouquet, plaque and $400. The second runner-up will win a bouquet, a plaque and $200.

Applications for Miss Chick and parade registration forms are available at www.versaillespoultrydays.com.