Girls State delegates named

NEW BREMEN — Four juniors from New Bremen High School will be among the nearly 900 girls participating in the 72nd annual session of Buckeye Girls State at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, June 10-17.

It is a fast paced program of mock government at the state, county and city levels. The main objective the Girls State program is to train young women, who have completed their junior year in high school, in the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship by providing the attendees the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government.

Local delegates to Girls State are Hannah Ritter, Lydia Newbauer, Madeline Burtch and Katlyn Broerman. New Bremen American Legion Auxiliary Unit 241 is sponsoring the girls. The alternates are Erin Smith and Molly Smith. Assisting at Buckeye Girls State will be Auxiliary Unit 241 member Shirley Maurer.