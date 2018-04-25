Village connection

OSGOOD — The next recycling drive will be held on Saturday, May 12. Starting at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., items taken are paper, slick paper, cardboard placed in paper bags, tied up, or in cardboard boxes. Cancellations are aired on WCSM or their website and you can always call Jude for any questions or concerns.

• Osgood Community Garage Sales will be held on Friday, May 4, and Saturday May 5. There are numerous places in town, at the Osgood American Legion and some on the outside of the town limits. Several business places are specials, some door prizes and stop by Winner’s store to get cold meat sandwiches and on Saturday hot lunch special $5 include chips and a pop. Map and what you can find in at the garage sales.

• The Osgood Legion held their weekly Euchre Tournament on Thursday, April 12. Those who held hot hands were Guy DeMange, Barb Bohman, Wilbur Sturwald and Elsie Winner.

By Jude Grieshop For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

