Darke County Parks announces camps

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks has announced its summer camps for children. Advance registration is required. Registration packets can be found at darkecountyparks.org and at the Nature Center at Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Payment and registration packets must be completed four weeks prior to each camp to ensure placement.

Egg-citing Science is a camp for children 6-7, scheduled for June 25-29 from 10 a.m to noon daily. The fee is $65

This camp will focus on fun “eggsperiments” and everything egg in nature including bird eggs, frog eggs, insect eggs and snakes.

Sticks & Stones is a camp for children 6-7, scheduled for July 16-20 from 10 a.m. to noon daily. The fee is $65.

Sticks and Stones campers will explore fossils and gems, build forts and make hiking sticks.

Stamp Into Nature is a camp for children 7-11, scheduled for June 11-15 from 10 a.m. to noon, daily. The fee is $65.

This camp is about Letterboxing. Letterboxing is an outdoor hobby which combines hiking, orienteering, treasure hunting and puzzle solving. Campers will get the chance to create their own trail names, carve stamps and fill their logbooks.

Inspiration in Blue: An Art Camp is for children 7-11, scheduled for July 9-11 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m daily. The fee is $50.

The camp will focus on the blues found in nature. In conjunction with the Anna Bier Art Gallery, campers will create pieces inspired by the sky, flowers and all creatures of blue found on earth. Artwork completed will be on display at the DCCA Barbecue and Blues event at the Greenville Public Library, July 13.

For information, call 937-548-0165.