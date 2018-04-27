Child safety program a success

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment solutions, recently partnered with Wayne Healthcare, Wilson Health and the Versailles YMCA to host a free, child safety program for its teammates as well as Versailles residents as part of its wellness program.

The event was April 14, at the Midmark Riverwatch Lodge in Versailles.

The event brought together more than 40 individuals interested in education and information on a variety of child safety topics, including water safety, fire safety and safe infant sleep. “Thank you to Midmark for spearheading a wonderful event. It is phenomenal to see how many people and organizations came together to help facilitate such a heartwarming and cause-driven presentation for new and growing families,” said Cole De’Nise, director, ASO membership and Versailles operations, YMCA of Darke County.

Speakers for the event included Cole De’Nise of the YMCA of Darke County; Registered Nurse Lori Geesama and Eric Cook, both of Wayne Healthcare, Versailles Fire Chief Brian Pearson and Carolyn Jacob, of Anthem. Lauren Henry, foundation director of Wayne Healthcare provided free books for the children who attended and information about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library free book program.