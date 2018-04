ANNA — Anna American Legion Post 446 has selected Madison Rose, a junior at Fort Loramie High School, as its delegate to the 2018 Buckeye Girls State program.

Buckeye Girls State will be June 10-16 at the University of Mount Union.

Rose, daughter of Kelly and Brad Rose, of Fort Loramie, will participate in the mock government program, whose main objective is to train young women in the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship.