Village connection

OSGOOD — The recycling drive will be held Saturday, May 5, from 9 to 11 a.m.

• On Mother’s Day weekend, May 12-13, long stem red roses will be sold after Mass, at St. Louis and St. Nickolas. They are asking a donation of $2 per rose.

• Looking ahead St. Nickolas Bible will have the theme Discovery Canyon Preschool. Children through the fourth-grade are invited for stories, songs, games and crafts to discover the wonders of the world. This will be happening June 11-14 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. You can register at the entrances of St. Nickolas Church. Also if there are any student from 5th grade-Senior wish to help please also sign up. Registration ends May 12. Any questions call Amy at 419-582-2150.