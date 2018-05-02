Christmas in April?

ANNA — Residents of Anna may have been surprised last week to see Christmas banners hanging from light posts near the village hall.

Village staff put them up so that the village council could see options for purchasing new decorations.

The council met in regular session, April 24, to consider several ordinances and resolutions.

• They gave third reading and passed an ordinance defining the requirements of homeowners who have backyard swimming pools.

• They passed a resolution updating the council minutes to reflect the appointment of the village administrator and the fiscal officer in 2016.

• They passed a resolution to create a specific fund within the fire department fund. The specific fund will allow for deposits to be designated for equipment purchases.

• They gave second reading to an ordinance that would decrease the tax credit given for income taxes paid to other municipalities from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent.

In reports from various committees, the council learned that property maintenance letters have been delivered; that Pase II of the Young Street project is nearing completion; that sidewalk bids have been received and three contracts awarded; that Franklin Township approved the annexation by the village of property owned by Troy and Tacy Kies; and that the UV system at the waste water treatment plant has been completed.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

