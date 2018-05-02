Festival seeks artist competitors

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, will host a community arts festival, Aug. 4.

“Art’s Alive at the Hayner” will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will celebrate local and regional artists, as well as others from across the United States, whose passion for artistic expression has caused them to create works of art well above the norm.

A variety of art related activities is scheduled both inside and around the grounds of the Hayner Center. The event will be free and open to the public.

Local artists and student artists can share their creative works by entering one or more of the community competitions that will be judged and exhibited on the day of the festival, including an “Art’s Alive” multimedia art competition, a “Runway URway” fashion design competition and a “Chalk on the Walk” event. Beginning May 8, details of these competitions can be found at www.troyhayner.org or prospectuses can be picked up at the Hayner Center.