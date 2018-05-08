Blood drive wins award

FORT LORAMIE — The Community Blood Center has honored St. Michael’s Hall with the Platinum Award in the LifeSaving Ambassadors Club for surpassing 100 percent of blood drive collection goals in 2017.

The annual winter, summer and fall blood drives at St. Michael’s Hall are Shelby County’s biggest blood drives of the year.

The 2017 blood drives achieved 105 percent of collection goals. The three blood drives were supported by 769 donors, including 63 double red blood cell donors, resulting in 800 whole blood donations and 34 platelet and plasma donations.

The Fort Loramie Community Service Club, Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary and Fort Loramie Knights of St. John sponsor the blood drives. Kathy Pleiman, of the Community Blood Center, presented the Platinum Award to blood drive coordinator Jane Poeppelman.