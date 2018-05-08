Spring gourd show in Greenville

GREENVILLE – The West Central Ohio Gourd Patch has announced its third annual spring gourd show for May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Darke County Shawnee Prairie Preserve in Greenville, in conjunction with its spring native plant sale.

The events are free and open to the public.

During the show, handcrafted gourds will be available to purchase from local artisans, along with dried gourds and plants. Community members can meet the artists who share their knowledge of their craft. It will be an opportunity to see the many different artistic techniques that can be used on gourds. Some artists carve and wood burn them while others may cut, paint or dye them different colors or use a combination of techniques to create unique pieces of art.

While gourd plants will be available for purchase, any questions individuals might have about planting, growing, harvesting, drying and cleaning a gourd will be answered.