Open house set in New Bremen

NEW BREMEN — The public can see the recently completed New Bremen Police and EMS building at a May 19 open house from noon to 3 p.m.

The building is located at 217 N. Walnut, behind the village administration building.

In a joint statement, Police Chief Mike Skinner, Emergency Squad President Jason This and Emergency Squad Operations Administrator Linda Emmons said activities for the event will include building tours, viewing of the new ambulance and demonstrations of EMS and police equipment. A Life Flight helicopter is to land during the event, and people can meet and greet the department’s new police dog, Doc. Refreshments will be served.

The $1.9 million building has amenities needed for both the emergency services squad and the police officers.

Skinner said the police portion of the building features three bays for the department’s squad cars, an armory to store police weapons and two interrogation rooms. A multi-purpose conference room is there for the use of both the police and EMS personnel.

This and Emmons said there are two bays for ambulances and equipment. They said there is also room for growth in the EMS portion of the building, with a roughed-out basement that could be equipped to house personnel at a time when the village decides to go to full-time, paid EMS staffing. The emergency squad now comprises 20 volunteers, including six paramedics.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

