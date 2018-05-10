Kneppers to speak in Wapak

WAPAKONETA — Jackson Center residents Dan Knepper and his son, Jordan, will speak at the Riverside Art Center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta, May 17, at 6 p.m.

The subject will be “Peeling the Onion,” a phrase taken from Fort Wayne Museum of Art Director Charles Shepard III. The art world has layers, like an onion, he said. The Kneppers will talking about improving work, taking it to the next level, getting into shows, winning competitions and getting into galleries. They will also give one-on-one critiques of one piece by each attending artist after the talk.

Jordan is executive director of the Piqua Arts Council and has been invited to jury and judge shows across Ohio. He is currently working on a gathering of arts administrators to discuss the criteria for evaluating artwork.

This is Dan’s fourth year since leaving a lifetime of teaching to become a full-time artist. In those four years, he has garnered representation from top galleries across the country and has been featured in Fine Art Connoisseur, American Art Collector, Southwest Art, Watercolor Artist, Outdoor Painter and Professional Artist magazines. He has been a finalist in national and international competitions and his work is in private and corporate collections. His work can be seen at danknepperart.com.