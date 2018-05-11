Great Strides to raise funds for CF

SIDNEY — Custenborder Field will be the site of the fifth annual Sidney Great Strides 5K Walk for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) scheduled for May 20.

Great Strides Chairperson Tammy Bemus noted that eight teams are currently registered to date for the event, which begins at 2:45 p.m., with check-in at 2 p.m. Additional teams are welcomed to register online at http://greatstrides.cff.org or at the field on the day of the event.

Great Strides is the largest national fundraising event for the CF Foundation, with more than 500 events nationwide, and this year marks its 30th year nationally for the event. The CF Foundation is the world’s leader in the search for a cure of CF, and its mission is to cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with the disease the opportunity to lead full, productive lives by funding research and drug development, promoting individualized treatment and ensuring access to high-quality, specialized care. Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening, genetic disease that causes severe digestive disorders and persistent lung infections and progressively limits the ability to breathe. Around 30,000 children and adults in the United States are living with cystic fibrosis.

Since the Great Strides event began in Sidney, more than $100,000 has been raised locally for the CF Foundation.

D-Rock Derek with TAM 105.5 FM will be broadcasting live and providing music throughout this year’s event, and participants will be welcomed by Safety Pup from the Sidney Police Department. The Sidney Fire Department will also be participating and providing an up close look at its aerial ladder fire truck. Additional attractions expected at the event include Star Wars re-enactors; Joe McMillen, the balloon twister; and Col. Sanders look-alike, Col. L.A. Thayer. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Color Guard will present the colors at 2:45 p.m., followed by the singing of the national anthem by members from the Sidney High School Chamber Choir. Anna cheerleaders will provide a “Cure CF” cheer to kick off the 5K walk at 3 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be provided following the walk.

For information, call 937-726-1809.