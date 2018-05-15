NB Council prepares for property annexation

NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen Village Council approved first readings of two ordinances to begin annexation of Crown Equipment property during its Monday night meeting.

The first ordinance calls for entering into an annexation agreement with German Township to annex 22.719 acres of land, located north of Plant 3 and 4 Crown’s business complex west of town.

The second ordinance would annex lot one and two of the Dicke Subdivision near South Haven southeast of town limits. Mayor Jeff Pape said the move was to bring this section of property within town boundaries as was the rest of the Dicke estate.

In regards to insurance for the village, council agreed to solicit quotes for property and liability insurance from Stolley Insurance company of Lima and Celina. In the past, the village has regularly purchased insurance from Public Entities Pool (PEP), a public entity self-insurance program in Ohio.

Tabled was a third reading of a resolution transferring levy funding to the Emergency Medical Technician Paramedic Services of the New Bremen Emergency Squad.

Pape reminded council that the Police and Emergency building open house is Saturday, May 19 from noon to 3 pm. The new facility is located at 217 N. Walnut.

Village Administrator Christine Dicke said that work was progressing well on the Front and Eastmoor street projects, with no issues.

In other action, the council approved a third reading of an ordinance to revoke the current employee handbook and adopt a revised version.

Finally, due a scheduling conflict with the Memorial Day weekend, the council agreed to meet on Friday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.