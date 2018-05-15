Variances granted for NK requests

NEW KNOXVILLE – The New Knoxville Council Zoning committee approved two applications for variances of the village zoning ordinances at their meeting Monday night.

Roel and Erin Moreno were granted a variance to allow them to install a six-foot privacy fence on their property at 305 S. Mill, enclosing the side and back yards. The current zoning ordinance usually limits fence height to 3 and 1.2 feet, 10 feet from property lines and 20 feet from neighboring properties.

Some discussion centered around the exact details of the project. Brian Jones, zoning committee chair, expressed some concern over the exact size of the new fence since it was not drawn to scale. Village Administrator Rex Katterheinrich concurred, saying it was always good to have a survey done of a property when considering new installation to ensure that it is clear where property lines are. Katterheinrich also said he had sent letters to all the surrounding property owners about the proposed fence installation but received no response from them.

After questioning the Moreno family about the project details, the committee approved a variance for a six foot fence, stipulating that the fence be at least 2 feet from the owner’s property lines to ensure proper maintenance and 12 feet from the neighboring house.

A second zoning variance was granted to A. J. and Lori Chalk. The couple plan to add a 12 foot by 12 foot addition to their house at 204 S. Walnut. Their variance allows the building to be within six feet of the property line rather than the eight foot required by zoning ordinance.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

