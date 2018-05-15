Houston Association seeks help at fair

HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association has announced that it needs help from community members during the Shelby County Fair in July.

During the association’s May 2 meeting, it was noted that help is needed for the food booth at the fair, July 22 to July 28. Shifts to work are from 6:30 to 10 a.m., from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., from 1:30 to 5 p.m. and from 5 to 8:30 p.m. To register to help, call 937-638-6238.

Help will also be needed at an association food booth at the Fort Loramie Fall Festival, Sept. 14 to Sept. 16. Houston Local School students in junior and senior high can earn points by volunteering their time for either food booth.

The association has announced that it has awarded $500 scholarships to Ciera Cozad, Dexter Ingle and Mary Jo Meyer, students at Houston High School. The association’s Friday night pizza sales supported the grants.

The next association meeting will be June 6 at 7 p.m.