Bike safety program in New Bremen

NEW BREMEN — Grand Lake Pediatrics Nurse Practitioner Julie DeVine educated New Bremen second-grade students on the importance of wearing a bike helmet, Wednesday, May 16.

New Bremen Police Chief Mike Skinner talked about bike safety.

“Helmets for bike safety are important to protect the brain. Our brain is covered by bones, but bones break under pressure. I encourage children to be safe and wear a helmet so you can ride your bike again,” said DeVine.

Head injury is the most common cause of death and serious disability in bicycle-related crashes. Among the survivors of nonfatal head injuries, the effects of the can be profound, disabling and long-lasting. Recent studies show more than 40 percent of all deaths from bicycle-related head injury were among persons younger than 15. More than 75 percent of the persons treated in emergency rooms for bicycle-related head injury were also under 15.

The Ohio Chapter of the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Associates and Practitioners, in concert with the Safe Kids Coalition, sponsors a helmet education program throughout the state every spring to educate first- and/or second-grade students about bicycle safety and the importance of bicycle helmets.

The children were given bicycle helmets in the hope that they will wear them regularly.