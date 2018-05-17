Nominations open for parade marshal

MINSTER — The Minster Oktoberfest Parade is now accepting nominations for its 2018 grand marshal.

The deadline for nominations is July 1.

To nominate someone, send a letter stating reasons why this person or organization deserves this title.

Mail entries to Minster Oktoberfest Parade, P.O. Box 77, Minster OH 45865. Or email entries to minsteroktoberfestparade@gmail.com.

To be selected, a nominee must be a current or past resident of the Minster School District; have benefited the residents of the Minster community through volunteer work, not a paid job; cannot have eceived money or benefits for the work; has to have done more than just be associated with a project. If volunteer work was associated with a paid job, it had to be significantly over and above the call of duty.

Only applications received this year will be considered.