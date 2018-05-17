Meyer wins BGSU scholarship

BOWLING GREEN — Hattie Meyer, of Fort Loramie, has been accepted as a top scholar into the Science and Math Education in ACTION program at Bowling Green State University as an incoming freshman for fall 2018.

As a four-year scholarship recipient, Meyer will receive up to $20,000 toward college expenses based on continued state funding. Scholarships are provided to assist undergraduate students who are enrolled in the College of Education and Human Development and intend to become science and/or mathematics teachers at the middle or high school levels.

Participants engage in hands-on learning experiences throughout the program. They also complete a community internship and conduct research projects related to science, math and education.

The ACTION program is a Choose Ohio First grant program funded by the Ohio Department of Higher Education and is a partnership between the state of Ohio and Bowling Green State University. Additional information about the ACTION program at BGSU can be found at www.bgsu.edu/action.