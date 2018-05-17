Rock Piqua announces concert line-up

PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua concert series, Rock Piqua!, is set to return for its fifth year.

The 2018 performances are scheduled for three summer Saturdays — June 23, July 21 and Aug. 18. Each performance will feature an opening act and headliner, will start at 7 p.m. and there will be food trucks, plus beverages (water, soda and beer) available for purchase.

Rock Piqua! is entirely funded through the support of its sponsors, beverage sales and freewill donations from the community at the events. Because of this, no outside food or beverages are permitted at Rock Piqua! concerts.

The series kicks off with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Car Show on June 23, accompanying the music of the ’50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Opening that night’s concert will be Slick Willie and the Kentucky Jellies. This three-piece group from Kentucky will bring a great rockabilly sound to the stage to kick off the series. Headlining that night and starting at approximately 9 p.m. will be the Avalons. Formed in 1987 as Sh-Boom, the Avalons have seen many personnel changes since those early days and a few name changes along the way, but they are still the area’s premier rock ‘n’ roll oldies sensation.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Car Show is sponsored by Piqua Arts Council, Mainstreet Piqua, Miami Valley Centre Mall, WPTW and Sunset Dental.

Southern rock will be the theme for the July 21 concert, with Jamie Suttle opening at 7 p.m. Suttle is a Kentucky-born singer-songwriter who recently released her album, “Country Music Revival.” She will be opening for country rockers McGuffey Lane. Founded in 1972, McGuffey Lane has released more than 10 studio albums, toured the country many times, including with the Charlie Daniels Band, the Judds, and the Allman Brothers, among others.

The final concert of the season will feature self-proclaimed “greatest throwback party band ever” Zack Attack! as the opener. Covering songs from the ’80s to today, Zack Fresh, Zack-a-delic, Zack-a-licious and Zacky Zack bring one of the most high-energy bands ever to perform at Rock Piqua!. Taking the stage after the high energy of the Zacks will be the Classic Rock Experience. A 1970s arena band tribute band originally formed in 1976 as Midnight Special, the group toured the country opening for national touring acts and playing fairs and festivals until 1983.

Rock Piqua! is sponsored by Polysource, Francis Cricket Wireless, Vectren, Emerson Climate Technologies and French Oil Mill Machinery Co.

Described as “The Beach Boys meet The Three Stooges,” the Avalons will bring rock’n’roll oldies to the Rock! Piqua stage, June 23. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_Avalons.jpg Described as “The Beach Boys meet The Three Stooges,” the Avalons will bring rock’n’roll oldies to the Rock! Piqua stage, June 23. Courtesy photos The Rock Piqua! Riverfront Concert Series, which offers three events during the summer, will include a performance by McGuffey Lane, July 21. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_mcguffey-lane.jpg The Rock Piqua! Riverfront Concert Series, which offers three events during the summer, will include a performance by McGuffey Lane, July 21. Courtesy photos http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_RP-logo.jpg Courtesy photos