CBC schedules blood drives

DAYTON — Local blood drive sponsors will salute the military with a community or business blood drive in May.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” T-shirt, honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s military members and blood donors. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule appointments online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Gave in the USA” t-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate through June 9 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

CBC is looking for more platelet and plasma donors in 2018. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are ageing, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over 50.

Platelet and plasma donations are essential to the treatment and survival of trauma, cancer, transplant and blood disorder patients.

CBC is calling on young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

Local blood drives in May include the following:

• May 23, Emerson, Sidney, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., employee blood drive.

• May 24, Emerson, Sidney, noon to 4 p.m., employee blood drive.

• May 24, Cargill, Sidney, noon to 4 p.m., employee blood drive.

• May 29, Honda of America, Anna, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., employee blood drive.

• May 30 Honda of America, Anna, 4 to 8 p.m., employee blood drive.

The Community Blood Center has recognized these “Donors for Life”: 270 donations, Connie Guillozet, Russia; 125 donations: Karen Pleiman, Sidney; 60 donations: Terri Phlipot, Fort Loramie; 50 donations: Jason Hemmert, Kenny Craver, both of Sidney; Patrick Knoff, Fort Loramie; 40 donations: Tyler Braun, Botkins; Marilyn Kohler, Jackson Center; Marci Langenkamp, Russia; 30 donations: Ariel Huffman, Sidney; Sheri Eilerman, Fort Loramie. 25 donations: John Weaver, Sidney; Ron Poeppelman, Fort Loramie; Mark Shappie, Russia; Doug Vosard, Minster.

Also 20 donations: Bonnie Paulus and Matt Monnin, Russia; 10 donations: Amy West, Sidney; Luke Heuing, Amy Monnin, Russia; five donations: Leona Shannon, Quincy; Brenda Riddle, Dawn Andrews-Clark, Sarah Knoop, Sidney; Teresa Chaney, Fort Loramie.