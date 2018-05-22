Council considers meeting cap

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Village Council gave second reading, May 14, to an ordinance that would remove the cap on the number of meetings council members can be paid for annually.

Currently, the cap is 20 meetings.

In other business, the council:

• Learned from the Finance Committee that income tax receipts for the year to date total $529,589.89, an 11.8 percent decrease from this time last year.

• Learned from the Parks Committee that in the new Redskin Park, concrete has been poured and fence hung. Vendors are providing ideas for playground equipment. Buscher Electric will have lights installed by June 10. A committee has been convened to finalize plans for a pavilion. The men’s softball league played its first game, May 10.

• Learned from the Streets and Sanitation Committee that there are several sewer issues, detailed by Lake County Sewer Co. The council awaits the company’s final report.

• Discussed a water system and waste treatment plant survey completed by the EPA, April 26 and the three violations that were issued by the EPA following the survey: not enforcing the backflow prevention program, which must be done annually; not having a formal valve exercise program and not sealing the old wells in the Youth Park. The council is getting quotes for sealing the wells.

• Discussed issues taken to various councilmen by area residents: the state of water valves on Main Street; industrial park promotion; updating the village website; a state flag for Canal Park; noise and lawn mowing ordinances; street lights and sidewalks along Louis Street and sidewalks and curbs behind heariloom Images.

• Moved into executive session to discuss employee wages. Following the session, council voted to award public works employee Adam Schmiesing a 55 cents per hour raise.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

