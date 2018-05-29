Watercolor workshop in August

BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League will host nationally known Ohio watercolorist Yuki Hall for a four-day watercolor workshop, Aug. 14-17.

In this workshop, students will learn how to transform an ordinary scene into an atmospheric watercolor painting which will deliver an emotional impact to the viewers. The fundamental concepts and techniques of watercolor will also be covered. Strong emphasis will be placed on the importance of the planning stage, such as tonal value studies and monochromatic painting. How to effectively work with the wetness of the paper and the pigment concentration of the paint brush will also be discussed.

Hall will present his workshop in the First Presbyterian Church, 117 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. The workshop is for beginners through advanced-level students. The cost of the workshop is $275.

Registration deadline is Aug. 1. To register or for information, call 937-599-3687 or email artist@bright.net.