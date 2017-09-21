Museums open Sunday

WAPAKONETA — In conjunction with Auglaize County: In Motion, the Auglaize County Historical Society and many of the county’s village historical societies and museums will be open for tours, Sunday, Sept. 24.

The following sites will participate in Sunday’s open house:

• Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta.

• Cridersville Historical Society, 111 W. Sugar St., Cridersville.

• New Knoxville Historical Society, 107 E. German St., New Knoxville.

• Luelleman House, 120 N. Main St., New Bremen.

•Pape House, 236 N. Main St., New Bremen.

• Uniopolis Historical Society, East Ohio Street, Uniopolis.

Fort Amanda, state Route 198, will be open as usual as well, as will the Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta.

For information, call 419-738-9328.