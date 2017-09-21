Hardin-Houston BOE discusses goals

HOUSTON — Hardin-Houston Local Schools Board of Education met in regular session, Monday, Sept. 18, and approved goals for the 2017-18 school year.

For the district, goals were set to achieve the highest ratings on the state report card, optimize building systems, provide a safe and secure atmosphere and continue progress toward the completion of campus.

For the high school, goals were set to assist struggling learners in Wildcat Time, implement the MAP program to benchmark and support the union of intervention and CATS students by maintaining effective communication.

Goals were also set for the elementary building. The first goal focuses on improving achievement of the lowest 20 percent of students with targeted interventions and adjustments made on a six- to eight-week time scale. Second, a goal was set for staff to balance literacy and mathematical practices on all grade levels. Lastly, unit plans will be implemented to align assessments to specific learning targets.

Several personnel items were also addressed, from accepting the resignations of Andrew Seas, a regular bus driver, and Amy Hughes, a cook and custodian, to employing several supplemental positions, which are:

• Katy Koverman, elementary student council, $492.38.

• Cara Kellersmith, elementary student council, $492.38.

• Brian Helman, seventh grade boys basketball, $1,641.25.

The following were approved as Title I positions:

• Andrea Kittel, teacher, $55,966.42, and coordinator, $1,000.

• Donna Long, half-time teacher, $19,858.84.

Sarah Hembree, school restriction/educational aide, was also employed by the board.

The board also approved the purchase of 19,000 gallons of propane at a cost of $.829 per gallon.

The next board meeting will be Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. in the Media Center.