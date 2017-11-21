Santa’s Market at Fort Loramie school

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie High School will be the site of the Santa’s Market Crafts and Gifts Festival, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hand-crafted gifts will be available for purchase at more than 100 booths. In Santa’s Workshop, people of all ages and complete a make-and-take craft and write letters to Santa. Photos with Santa will be taken by photographer Bobbie Debrito from noon to 2 p.m.

The event will include a student art show. Food and drink will be available.

The admission fee is $2 or a donation of two canned food items for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank.

For information, email flsantasmarket@gmail.com.