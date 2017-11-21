DeGraff plans Hometown Holiday

DEGRAFF — The DeGraff Country Fair Committee will present DeGraff’s Hometown Holiday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The lighting of the community Christmas tree will be at 6 p.m., beside the firehouse. Santa Claus will arrive at the Pirates Den at 6:15 p.m., where free hot dogs and hot chocolate will be served.

There will be free horse-drawn carriage rides and crafters will sell their wares in the Pirates Den and in the Village Chameleon.

The fire department will host a free chili cook-off in the firehouse. Donations will be accepted there.