A crowd for Thanksgiving

The line snakes through the dining hall and out the front door during the annual Thanksgiving Dinner in the Knights of Columbus hall in Minster, Thursday, Nov. 23. The holiday celebration was open to anyone who wanted to attend. Organizers said 420 meals were served. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_Minster-dinner.jpg The line snakes through the dining hall and out the front door during the annual Thanksgiving Dinner in the Knights of Columbus hall in Minster, Thursday, Nov. 23. The holiday celebration was open to anyone who wanted to attend. Organizers said 420 meals were served. Patricia Ann Speelman | Sidney Daily News