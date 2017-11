Honor society inducts students

HOUSTON — Houston High School’s David L. Boggs Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted new members during a recent ceremony.

The new inductees are Shelby Ayers, Dominic Beaver, Olivia Bowser, Kelci Cooper, Parker Cox, Emilee Foster, Tristin Freistuhler, Katelynn Garber, Katherine Gothberg, Wyatt Jacobs, Alyssa Kemp, Benjamin Lively, Cassidy Mayse, Eliza Mertz, Jessica Monnier, Joshua Renner, Hayden Riesenbeck, Becca Selanders, Jacob Slater, Lena Stangel, Isaac Stephenson, Owen Swigert, Hollie Voisard, Drew Walker and Adelaine White.