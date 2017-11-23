Food drive nets 1,491 items

HOUSTON — This holiday season, Houston’s David L. Boggs chapter of the National Honor Society ran the Thanks “giving” Food Drive.

This effort resulted in 1,491 canned and boxed items being donated.

The team of seniors, kindergarten, and pre-K classes won the competition, bringing in an average of 3.9 items per person. The items were donated to the food pantry at the Houston Congregational Church, where they will be shared with members of the local community.