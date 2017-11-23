Posted on by

SDN seeks reader’ recipes


Readers can share their favorite recipes in an upcoming lifestyle magazine.


SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News is asking readers to submit their favorite recipes for a lifestyle magazine it is publishing.

All recipes will be considered for publication in a future issue of Salt Magazine.

Readers should email their recipes to Adrienne McGee Sterrett at amcgeesterrett@aimmediamidwest.com. The entry should include the sender’s name, full address and phone number. Only the entrants’ names and towns will be published with their recipes.

Readers who submit a recipe will have their name put into a drawing to win a $25 grocery card.

For more information, contact McGee Sterrett at amcgeesterrett@aimmediamidwest.com.

Readers can share their favorite recipes in an upcoming lifestyle magazine.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_recipephoto.jpgReaders can share their favorite recipes in an upcoming lifestyle magazine.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:28 pm |    

Friday through Tuesday forecast

Friday through Tuesday forecast
11:47 am |    

Indian Lake fires O’Donnell

Indian Lake fires O’Donnell
12:13 pm |    

Wednesday to Sunday forecast

Wednesday to Sunday forecast