Johnston Farm plans candlelight tours

PIQUA — The 2017 Johnston House After Dark tours at the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, 9845 N. Hardin Road, Piqua, will be Tuesday, Dec. 5 and Thursday, Dec. 7.

Tours are on a first come, first served basis with a capacity of 20 per tour. The cost is $5, with children 5 and under free. Tickets will be distributed upon arrival for the 6, 6:30, 7 p.m. tours and will begin in the Johnston kitchen on the lower level.

The tours will begin in the tenant farmer kitchen of the 1950s with cider and cookies and a chance to shop. Guests will then tour the house, moving from the 18th through the 21st centuries. Tours begin on the half-hour and will take approximately 30 minutes, during which time the Johnston House will be lit by candle, oil lamps and Christmas lights.

The Johnston house is not handicapped accessible. Attendees should dress appropriately for the weather and wear sensible shoes. They should also take flashlights.

Due to the remote location of the Johnston House, tours may be cancelled due to inclement weather. Call 937-773-2522 if there are more than three inches of snow. Tours will be weather permitting.