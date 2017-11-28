Anna seeks applications for council

ANNA — Anna Village Council will have a vacant seat, Jan. 1, 2018.

At the Nov. 7, 2017, election, three people filed for the four council seats, and they will be sworn in, Jan. 1. Those elected are Cindy Naseman, Gary Strasser and Joel Kranenburg. That leaves one vacant seat.

Elected officials for the village of Anna serve four-year terms. The six council seats are staggered into four seats that expire Jan. 1, 2018, and the other seats filled by members who are in the middle of their terms, the same as Mayor Mark Pulfer. They are Kathie Eshleman and Laura Fogt. Their terms run until Jan. 1, 2020.

Jennifer Shoffner resigned her seat as president of council in October due to moving outside the village. Since Joel Kranenburg was running unopposed, he was appointed to fill the balance of Jenny Shoffner’s term until Jan. 1.

Dick Eshleman did not choose to run for council again, after 50 years in public service on village council and various boards and commissions.

Pulfer is now accepting applications for the vacant seat on council that begins Jan. 1.

“We are looking for people who would like to move the village forward in a positive manner. Typically there are regular council or committee meetings on three Tuesday nights per month. There are special meetings on an occasional basis,” he said.

The salary is $1,950 per year, paid monthly. For information or an application, email mayor@villageofannaoh.com.