FL awards concession stand bid

FORT LORAMIE — Rapid Development won the contract to construct a concession stand in Redskin Memorial Park here, following action by the Fort Loramie Village Council during its regular session, Nov. 13.

The winning bid was in the amount of $246,900.

The council considered three other bids for the project: by Miami & Erie Construction in the amount of $243,700; by Arcon Builders for $275,950; and by Westerheide Development for $298,900. Donations for the park totaled $790,000.

In other business, the council:

• Accepted amounts and rates and authorized tax levies.

• Approved the appropriations budget for 2018.

• Authorized payments totalling $903,695.17 to Barrett Paving Materials for work on the Main Street project. $604,433 of that amount was from Ohio Public Works Commission.

• Appointed Chad Wray to the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission.

• Tabled a discussion about potential constitutional challenges to House Bill 49.

• Entertained a discussion with Jeff Puthoff, of Choice One, about potential growth on the northeast and south sides of town.

• Moved into executive session to discuss employee wages. No action was taken following the session.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4814.

