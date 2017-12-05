Chamber of Commerce Foundation reviews education grant applications

SIDNEY — The trustees of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Foundation met in November to review education grant applications for the 2017-18 school year.

According to Jeff Raible, Chamber president, “The Foundation is an extension of our Chamber’s mission that supports education improvement initiatives to better prepare the youth of our community for their eventual entry in the workplace of our members. Through the generosity of Chamber members, each year we are able to support many wonderful education enrichment programs throughout Shelby County. These are educator-driven initiatives that might not otherwise occur if not for the funding from our Foundation.”

In addition to member contributions, support for the Chamber Foundation also includes a substantial $5,000 annual donation from Honda of America that significantly assists the Chamber Foundation with funding education-based projects throughout the county.

This year, the Chamber Foundation Trustees approved 22 grant requests submitted by Chamber member schools and organizations involved with education of Shelby County youth. A collective total of more $17,200 was granted to the following: Sidney City Schools, Botkins Schools, Anna Schools, Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries, Big Brothers – Big Sisters, Jackson Center Schools, Russia Schools, Raise the Roof for the Arts, Shelby Hills Early Childhood Center, Fairlawn Schools, Lehman Catholic High School, and the Ohio State University Extension – 4-H program.

In addition, the Chamber Foundation has pledged its ongoing support to the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County with an annual operating grant and to the Shelby County Libraries with a gift to their capital campaign.