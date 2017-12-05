Posted on by

Quintessentials plan Christmas concert


VERSAILLES — The Quintessentials, an ensemble of five young men from Versailles who took top honors in the 2016 Ohio Has Talent competition in Van Wert, will perform a Christmas concert in the Versailles Performing Arts Center at Versailles high school, Dec. 21, at 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $5.50 and are available at TowneAndCountryPlayers.com.

Each one hour show will include a variety of Christmas songs and a few of ensemble’s favorite songs. They will also share their “America’s Got Talent” audition experience.

Adult T-shirts will be available, as well as order forms for DVD and Blu-rays of their two-hour August performance.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_Qunitessentials.jpgCourtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:14 pm |    

Forget you, Santa. This one’s for me!

Forget you, Santa. This one’s for me!
1:08 pm |    

Dayton author highlight of Christmas luncheon

Dayton author highlight of Christmas luncheon
6:49 pm |    

Girls basketball: Fort Loramie wins 800th game in program history

Girls basketball: Fort Loramie wins 800th game in program history