Jackson Center High School hosts blood drive

JACKSON CENTER – Donors can “Turn Up the Love” by supporting the Jackson Center High School community blood drive Friday, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gym, located at 204 Linden St.

The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. The “Turn Up the Love” high school T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The holiday season is a challenging time for maintaining the area blood supply. Holiday activities, wintry weather and seasonal illnesses can reduce the number of donors and disrupt blood drive schedules. Anyone who misses opportunity to donate should reschedule when then can. The CBC encourages the continued support of type O whole blood donors and type A/B platelet and plasma donors.

