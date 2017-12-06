Christian Academy School holds annual Spelling Bee

SIDNEY — Christian Academy School held their annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Twelve classroom winners, in third- through eighth-grade, participated in the bee. The champion was Abby Kramer, an eighth-grade student. The winning word was “segregation.”

The runner-up was eighth-grader Mallory Inman. The winner and runner-up will compete in the Sidney Citywide Spelling Bee.

The school-wide spelling bee included the following classroom winners: Bryce Monnin and MaKaila Suttles, third grade; Elizabeth Adkins and Emmalee Carter, fourth grade; Colleen Chalfant and Savannah Baughman, fifth grade; Evan Michael and Isaiah Abbott, sixth grade; Faith Lord and Kole McAlexander, seventh grade; and Abby Kramer and Mallory Inman, eighth grade.

