Posted on by

Christian Academy School holds annual Spelling Bee

,

Staff report

SIDNEY — Christian Academy School held their annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Twelve classroom winners, in third- through eighth-grade, participated in the bee. The champion was Abby Kramer, an eighth-grade student. The winning word was “segregation.”

The runner-up was eighth-grader Mallory Inman. The winner and runner-up will compete in the Sidney Citywide Spelling Bee.

The school-wide spelling bee included the following classroom winners: Bryce Monnin and MaKaila Suttles, third grade; Elizabeth Adkins and Emmalee Carter, fourth grade; Colleen Chalfant and Savannah Baughman, fifth grade; Evan Michael and Isaiah Abbott, sixth grade; Faith Lord and Kole McAlexander, seventh grade; and Abby Kramer and Mallory Inman, eighth grade.

Kramer
Kramer

Inman
Inman

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:40 am |    

Thursday to Monday forecast

Thursday to Monday forecast
9:04 pm
Updated: 3:28 am. |    

Girls basketball: Big second quarter lifts Minster over Fort Loramie

Girls basketball: Big second quarter lifts Minster over Fort Loramie
7:00 pm |    

Vehicle crashes into powerline

Vehicle crashes into powerline