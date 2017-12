QUINCY — The village of Quincy and Civista Bank of Quincy, Ohio, will be conducting a tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 8, at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Civista Bank Quincy branch. Cookies and hot chocolate will be provided.

The village is also hosting a Christmas gathering at the Quincy Community building on Dec. 8 starting at 5 p.m. There will be Santa will be present as well as craft vendors and other activities during the evening.