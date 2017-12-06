OSGOOD — Do you wish to donate a poinsettia in memory of a loved one or in your family’s name to help decorate St. Nickolas or St. Louis this Christmas? Place $10 per flower and your loved one’s name or family name in an envelope and place it in the collection or mail it to the pastoral center. Deadline is Dec. 17.

• There are lists of shut-in persons in the service and religious in the church entrances. Please consider sending them a Christmas card.

• Casserole pans are available in the entrances of St. Nicolas and St. Louis with recipes included. The frozen casseroles are to be returned on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m.

• Heads up, the Masses for Christmas are as follows: for Dec. 23-24, 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis and on Sunday, Dec. 24, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Nickolas. For Christmas 4:30 p.m. Mass on Dec. 24 at St. Nickolas and 10:30 p.m. at St. Louis. On Christmas, Dec. 25, the Masses are 8:30 a.m. at St. Nickolas and 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis.

• The Solemnity of Mary on Jan. 1 is not a Holy Day of Obligation since it falls on Monday this year. There will be no Mass on that day.

• Advent Penance Services for St. Nickolas and St. Louis are Wednesday, Dec. 13, at St. Louis CCD Penance Service at 7 p.m., and on Thursday, Dec. 14, St. Louis Penance Service at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, St. Nickolas CCD Penance Service at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 21, St. Nickolas Parish Penance Service at 7 p.m.

By Jude Grieshop For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

