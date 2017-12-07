Colby selected for Leadership Scholarship

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — Nicholas Colby, Houston native and graduate of Russia High School, is now a member of the Leadership Scholars Program at John Carroll University. The program is focused on developing student leaders of remarkable character who seek to become agents for transformative change on campus and in their future professions and communities. Those who are chosen for the program receive the Leadership Scholars Award, a $5,000 annually renewable scholarship.

In order to be considered for the Leadership Scholars Program, students must demonstrate a clear desire to continue learning about leadership and meet academic requirements. The selection process is competitive, as hundreds of applications are submitted every year.