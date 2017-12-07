The Alpha Community Center receives Conagra grant

SIDNEY — The Alpha Community Center in Sidney was recently awarded a Conagra Brands Foundation Nourish Our Community grant to provide nutritious and hearty hot lunches to those experiencing food insecurity within our community.

“We are so grateful to our partners at Conagra Brands for helping us find solutions to benefit the community we serve,” said Jan Geuy, director of the Alpha Community Center.

The Alpha Community Center works to relieve stress on at-risk families, individuals and seniors balancing the costs of food, housing, medicine, gasoline, and other necessities by making food assistance available daily. Many people the center serves are on a fixed income, and while prices and costs fluctuate, their incomes does not.

Being able to access adequate food for themselves and their families without cost offers some flexibility for addressing other financial issues without compromising the overall well-being of the household.

Jan Geuy, director of the Alpha Community Center, and Tina Bulle, Director of Category Marketing at Conagra Foodservice. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_conagra.jpg Jan Geuy, director of the Alpha Community Center, and Tina Bulle, Director of Category Marketing at Conagra Foodservice.