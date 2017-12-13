Anna grant applications available

ANNA — The Village of Anna Endowment Fund has announced that applications for grants are now available and due by Jan. 26.

Eligible applicants are charitable, educational or benevolent organizations whose activities are conducted with the village of Anna.

Grants are awarded on the basis of the project’s ability to present a unique and unduplicated opportunity for the village to support established organizations for special purposes and to generate matching funds. Projects are ones that could not be accomplished with other sources of support and should

• Test or demonstrate new approaches and techniques in the solution of important problems within the village.

• Promote volunteer and participation and citizen involvement in community affairs within the village.

• Strengthen nonprofit agencies and institutions by reducing operating costs, increasing public financial support and/or improving internal management.

• Encourage more efficient use of resources and promote coordination, cooperation and sharing among organizations and the elimination of duplicated services.

Organizations interested in applying for grants should contact Jessica Rickert at administrator@annarescue.com.

Persons interested in making tax-deductible donations to the principal of the fund send them to P.O. Box 522, Anna, OH 45302.

The fund is a charitable organization which has been established as a component fund of the Troy Foundation to enhance the quality of life of village of Anna residents through education, charity and benevolence and to lessen the burdens of government.

A Distribution Committee comprising five residents representing various organizations in the village manage the fund and distribute income generated by the fund. The current members are Rodney Naseman, Andy Ziegenbusch, Jessica Rickert and Brian Egbert.

The fund was established in 1995 as a result of a $250,000 donation by the Honda of America Anna Engine Plant. This money has been invested for the purpose of generating income, which is used to benefit village residents. Since its inception, the fund has distributed nearly $200,000 in grant monies for various projects within the village.