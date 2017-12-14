Sacred Heart to hold community blood drive

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating blood during the week before Christmas at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 9333 state Route 119, Anna, Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
This blood drive is a traditional part of the Christmas season celebration at Sacred Heart and includes plenty of holiday refreshments and decor.
The “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” long-sleeved T-shirt will be given to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.
Community Blood Center especially encourages the continued support of type O whole blood donors and type A/B platelet and plasma donors.
Community Blood Drive’s ‘Be a Deer – Donate Blood’ holiday long-sleeve t-shirt.