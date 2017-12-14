Road to Fitness Challenge names winners

NEW BREMEN — Prizes were awarded Dec. 9 to participants in the Road to Fitness Challenge at the Santa Shuffle in New Bremen.

There were 31 participants who each accrued 130 points or more.

These participants were given long-sleeved, dri-fit shirts for their efforts. Their names were also submitted in a separate raffle for a six-month YMCA membership. The membership was won by Sarah Pfenning.

The winners of the raffle received prizes that included one FitBit Flex, won by Irene Bruns; a Sony music player, won by Karen Hoying; a heart rate monitor, won by Ginny Hoehne; a lipid profiles, won by Denise Jutte, Mary Ann Homan, and David Mikesell; $25 Kroger cards, won by Patricia Woolf, Lisa Bowser, Steve Young, and Lisa Albers; an iPod Shuffle, won by Ryan Roettger; and a bike gift card, won by Sybil Truster.

The 2018 Road to Fitness Challenge will begin with the Lockkeeper’s Winter Canal Hike, Jan. 14.