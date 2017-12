The Full Sound Chamber group performed at Elmwood of New Bremen. The five brothers play music like that of which you would hear at a symphony.

Staff report

The Full Sound Chamber group performed at Elmwood of New Bremen. The five brothers play music like that of which you would hear at a symphony. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_download.jpg The Full Sound Chamber group performed at Elmwood of New Bremen. The five brothers play music like that of which you would hear at a symphony.